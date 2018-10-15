‘Friendsgiving: No Kid Hungry Campaign’ with Ted Allen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Ted Allen, host of popular cooking show "Chopped," joins Fox 2 to talk about how he has teamed up with the 'Friendsgiving: No Kid Hungry Campaign'.

This campaign's mission is to help children in need by starting programs in order to provide food for them. They also teach low-income families how to cook healthy and affordable meals.

'No Kids Hungry Campaign' works with several organizations in order to make sure every child has a meal at the end of the day.

For more information on how you can help, visit: http://nokidhungry.org/friendsgiving