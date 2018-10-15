Frost concerns for parts of Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, MO — The coldest air we’ve seen so far this Fall season is here. By tonight, mostly clear skies to the north and west of St. Louis will allow temps to drop to near 32° and lead to widespread frost. Metro St. Louis and points south and east should stay slightly warmer, dropping into the mid to upper 30°s, although some patchy frost is possible in low lying areas.

In affected areas, people should harvest any vegetables that are near-ready and may want to cover outdoor plants and flowers with newspaper, towels, or sheets. Make sure the cover goes all the way to the ground to trap warmer air. Prop you covering up by sticks if possible. Don’t lay anything too heavy directly on to plants, like blankets or comforters.

There is not a Freeze Warning for the St. Louis region. A hard freeze occurs when there are several hours of below-freezing temps. But even an overnight frost can cause damage to tender plants, bringing an end to their growing season.