Frost for parts of St. Louis region means it’s time to think about plants



CHESTERFIELD, MO – It seemed like Summer just one week ago, but now the coldest air so far this Fall season has arrived. Overnight into Tuesday morning , mostly clear skies to the north and west of St. Louis will allow temps to drop to near 32° and lead to widespread frost. Metro St. Louis and points south and east should stay slightly warmer, dropping into the mid to upper 30°s, although some patchy frost will still be possible in low lying areas.

In affected areas, people should harvest any vegetables they want to save. They may also want to cover more tender outdoor plants and flowers with newspaper, towels, or sheets. Make sure that covering goes all the way to the ground to trap warmer air. Prop you covering up by sticks if possible. Don’t lay anything too heavy directly on to plants, like blankets or comforters.

There is not a Freeze Warning for the St. Louis region. A hard freeze occurs when there are several hours of below-freezing temps. But even an overnight frost can cause damage to tender plants, bringing an end to their growing season.

Coldest air of our Fall season is here. By tonight, mostly clear skies north & west of St. Louis allow temps to drop to near 32° and lead to widespread frost. Metro STL, points south and east should stay slightly warmer, mid to upper 30°s. Patchy frost in low lying areas. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/pN17wUAY3g — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) October 15, 2018