Habitat for Humanity gets corporate assistance from Bank of America volunteers

ST. LOUIS - Habitat for Humanity and Bank of America are teaming up to make it possible for a St. Louis family to own their own home.

Earlier this year, Habitat broke ground on house number 400 in the St. Louis area. Bank of America has been a Habitat partner for the last 30 years.

“We have an affordability model. Our homeowners are not given homes, they put in 350 hours of sweat equity. They qualify for the home at the end and purchase it for an affordable rate,” said Harper Zielonko, director of resource development at Habitat for Humanity.

To keep this successful model going, they need corporate help. And Bank of America provides plenty of it, including volunteers. Thirty-five of their employees are helping Habitat with 80 hours of service to build a new home for a St. Louis family.

“So far we've built many houses with (Habitat for Humanity),” said Jodie Smith, Bank of America. “It’s a chance for our employees to get out and help in their own community and give back.”

Every time a home goes up, not only does our community benefit but also people who are looking to better themselves and their families.

“We see families coming out, working on homes, getting in the homes, and being productive members of their community,” Zielonko said. “All they want is the opportunity to access that affordable housing and we can give that.”

“They're very appreciative. There is a sense of community in the individual and their community as well.”