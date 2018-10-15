× Judge orders Missouri to give juvenile lifers parole chance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- A federal judge says Missouri has violated the rights of people serving life in prison without parole for offenses committed when they were children.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey has ordered state official to develop a plan within 60 days that provides such inmates “a meaningful and realistic opportunity” for release.

His ruling comes in a lawsuit filed by four inmates who are seeking to represent others who also were sentenced to life without parole for offenses that occurred when they were younger than 18.

The judge wrote that the state needs to come up with revised policies, procedures and customs.

Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center of St. Louis said in a news release Sunday that more than 90 inmates are affected.