Lawyer for doctor accused of child porn asks to delay hearing

ST. LOUIS – A SLU Hospital doctor facing federal child pornography charges is asking the government to delay a hearing set for Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Ashu Joshi was arrested last week on an allegation that he produced the illicit material with a 16-year-old girl.

A detention hearing Tuesday would outline possible conditions of his release on bond pending trial.

In a court filing Monday, Joshi’s attorney said prosecutors support moving the hearing to October 26.