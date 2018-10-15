Learn all about your credit at upcoming seminar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Kiara Martin, credit expert, is at the studio Sunday to talk about her upcoming 'The Purpose of Credit' seminar.

In this seminar she is wants everyone to leave with a better understanding of credit itself, how to monitor and manage credit, how to understand credit scores, how to build a higher credit score and maintain it, and even how to prepare for homeownership.

'The Purpose of Credit' seminar

Saturday, October 20th

12pm - 2pm

Residence Inn

11918 Westline Industrial Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63146

For more information or to buy tickets, visit: https://thepurposeofcredit.com/#event