Missouri’s new license plate design to celebrate 200th birthday

ST. LOUIS, MO — The state of Missouri is issuing a new license plate design to celebrate its bicentennial in 2021. The new plates will be available starting on October 15, 2018. It will be issued to drivers beginning in 2019.

The bicentennial design will replace the current Missouri bluebird license plate. The design is expected to be in use for five to ten years.

The license plate’s color palette honors the Missouri state flag with the use of red, white, and blue. Waves in the bands of color represent a river. Rivers are an important symbol for Missouri, as waterways figured prominently in the state’s historic role as a gateway for American exploration and transportation.