New federal law requires airports to provide spaces for nursing mothers

ST. LOUIS, MO — A new federal law is requiring airports across the US to provide spaces for nursing mothers. All large and medium-size airports must have lactation rooms for breastfeeding mothers to nurse or pump by October of 2020.

The lactation spaces must not be in a bathroom and need to be shielded from public view. They must also have a place to sit, an electric outlet and a flat surface as well as be accessible for those with disabilities.

The rule also requires airports to have baby-changing tables in both men`s and women`s restrooms in each terminal. The bill was pushed by US Senator for Illinois Tammy Duckworth and co-sponsored by Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill.