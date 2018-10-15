Pet of the Week: Flora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Flora is our pet of the week. She is a 5-year-old terrier mix.

Flora is from the Metro East Humane Society and loves to get a lot of attention from everyone she meets.

She walks well on a leash. When she was younger, she had a leg injury and now has a little bit of a limp but it doesn't slow her down.

If you are looking for an energetic, fun-loving dog then Flora is your girl!.

You can visit Flora at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.