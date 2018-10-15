Proposed gas tax increase in Missouri would pay for road repairs, state police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri voters will soon have the say on whether the state’s gasoline tax will increase.

Proposition D asks voters to raise the state’s gasoline tax by 2.5 cents per gallon for four consecutive years. That adds up to a 10-cent a gallon increase. Money would go to state law enforcement and road repairs.

Some point to the Interstate 270 bridge over Florissant Road as an example for why the state needs more money to make repairs. Square fence patches are attached underneath the bridge to catch chunks of concrete from falling and striking anyone.

“The bridge is safe to drive over,” said MoDOT District Engineer Joe Molinaro. “Obviously, we would not allow traffic to drive over an unsafe bridge. We are also making sure the motorists going underneath the bridge are safe and that is the purpose of the panels.”

Some drivers we spoke with feel 10 cents a gallon is too much of an increase. We also heard from drivers who feel the current road conditions warrant the increase.

Election Day is November 6.