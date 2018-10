× Schnucks holding teen job fair at Matthews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club

ST. LOUIS, MO — Schnucks is are looking to hire teenagers.

The grocery chain is recruiting young job-seekers for part-time jobs.

Schnucks” is partnering with Matthews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club to hold two job fairs for those 16 to 18 years old.

Both will be held at the Matthews-Dickey’s St. Louis complex on North Kingshighway.

The first job fair is from 5pm to 8pm Tuesday.