‘Shop for a job’ at several malls from October 15th to the 18th

ST. LOUIS- Sean Phillips, Marketing Director for CBL Malls, is on the show to talk about how you can 'shop for a job' at several malls near you.

The unemployment rate has fell to 3.7 percent in Septmeber, and it is the lowest it has ever been since December of 1969.

Mid Rivers Mall, St. Clair Square, and Shop South County Center will all be posting 'positions available here' signs outside their stores from October 15th to the 18th. This is a way to encourage window shoppers to come in and apply.

Some of the malls' most popular stores, Macy's, JCPenney, Sears, Victoria's Secret, Finish Line, Justice, Hickory Farms, Santa`s Workshop and many others are hiring for several positions.

Opportunities are available for full-time and part-time associates, management, seasonal and permanent staff.

There are also openings for mall security at select centers.

For more information, visit:

http://shopmidriversmall.com

http://stclairsquare.com

http://shopsouthcountycenter.com