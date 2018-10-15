Song of the Day – Hip Hop Nutcracker

The holiday season is upon us and with that comes The Nutcracker. Hip Hop Nutcracker, that is! For one night only, The Fabulous Fox Theatre will play host to some of the best dancers in the world. Playing November 30th, Hip Hop Nutcracker will start your holiday’s on the right foot!

Just like the classic Nutcracker story, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of a colorful and contemporary New York City. Through the modern, self-expressive gaze of hip hop culture, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker celebrate the magic of the entire holiday season on the most inclusive holiday of them all – New Year’s Eve, a time for new beginnings.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, October 15th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.