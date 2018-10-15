× St. Charles County police search for missing 16-year-old

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from St. Charles County. A ‘runaway bulletin’ advisory has been issued for Eva T. Jackson. She was discovered missing from her home in the 600 block of Loughmor Pass the morning of Sunday, October 7, 2018. Investigators believe she is in the company of a male acquaintance.

Jackson is described as 5’4″ tall, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. It is unknown what type of clothing she was last wearing, or which direction she traveled in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 636-949-7900, ext. 4465 or dial 911.