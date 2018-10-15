× WOW air discontinuing service from St. Louis to Iceland

ST. LOUIS – If you were planning that trip to Iceland, you’d better hurry. WOW air announced Monday that is would discontinue non-stop service from St. Louis to Iceland in January 2019.

WOW launched service from St. Louis in May 2018.

The airline said it would continue to look for new opportunities to expand non-stop international service.

In a statement, the airline said it would not meet criteria for incentives from St. Louis Airport and would ultimately suspend flights from St. Louis to Iceland after January 7, 2019.

In the meantime, WOW air is offering a special on one-way flights to Iceland and several European cities for $69 and $99, respectively.

