× 3 suffer minor injuries after mountain coaster crash

BRANSON, Mo. — Officials say two carts on a mountain coaster crashed into each other earlier this month in Branson, sending three people to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the issue appears to be with a collision avoidance system on the Runaway Branson Mountain Coaster. The ride is designed to allow people to control their speed as they descend a steep hillside on bobsled-like carts. The system apparently didn’t work on Oct. 4, causing a stopped cart to be rear-ended.

A manager wasn’t sure what happened but told police there’s sometimes an issue with one of the carts not linking up with the system for a moment.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says the involved carts were inspected on the company’s computer system and no issues were found.