Boeing to hold career fair at Berkeley City Hall Oct 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKLEY, Mo. -The city of Berkeley is hosting a Boeing career fair Tuesday.

The aerospace giant is seeking people for careers as engineers, mechanics, and cyber-security specialists. The company is hiring positions in electrical technology, engineering and electronics technology, and industrial maintenance technology.

Boeing representatives will Berkeley City Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. October 16. The career day is open to anyone interested in a career in aerospace.

Those interested in an interview can apply online before the campus event at www.boeing.com/careers. Attendees should bring a resume.