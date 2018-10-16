Celebrating women in STEM and entrepreneurship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Stem-Science, technology, engineering, and math are becoming available career choices for women of all ages in these fast-growing fields.

Women In Science and Entrepreneurship (WISE) Conference will be held on November 2 in St. Louis. This conference is designed to inspire women to lead and succeed in science, medicine, business, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Each panel will conclude with a Q&A session to allow participants to interact with presenters.

Dena Ladd is the Executive Director for Missouri Cures Education Foundation discusses why are meetings like this are necessary.

Fox 2 Is Your Proud Media Sponsor

Women in Science & Entrepreneurship

St. Louis Union Station

Friday, November 2, 2018

Registration: 1:00 - 1:30 p.m.

Program: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Reception: 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.