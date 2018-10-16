× Congresswoman Wagner doesn’t attend candidate forum

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — GOP incumbent Rep. Ann Wagner didn’t show up at a League of Women Voters candidate forum after her spokeswoman blamed the group of being biased against Republicans.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Democrat Cort Van Ostran and Libertarian Larry Kirk were the only ones answering questions Monday night at the forum at Congregation Shaare Emeth in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur.

Wagner’s spokeswoman, Ali Pardo, cited a statement by the League of Women Voters’ co-president Louise Wilkerson saying the nonprofit’s membership has spiked and crediting it in part to President Donald Trump’s “disrespect for women.” Pardo says the group is a “partisan organization with an axe to grind.”

The League of Women Voters describes itself as nonpartisan but says it picks stances on issues after close study.