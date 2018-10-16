× Elderly man shot and killed in Alton

MADISON COUNTY, Il. – Police say an 87-year-old Alton man was shot to death Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in the 200 block of West Delmar Avenue just before noon. The identity of the victim will be released after his family has been notified.

A person of interest is in police custody. Police say that it is too early in the investigation to provide any further information. The Alton Police Department will release information as it becomes available.