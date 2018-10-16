× Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Charles woman

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Police Department issued an ‘endangered silver advisory’ Tuesday night for a missing 61-year-old woman.

According to police, Christine Bray was last seen Sunday, October 14 around 1 p.m. She walked away from her residence in the 1200 block of Trails of Sunbrook.

Police said Bray has shown recent signs of dementia, suffers from bipolar disorder, and was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia, anxiety, and depression. Calls to her cellphone have gone straight to voicemail.

Bray does not have access to a vehicle, police said.

Police described Bray as a Caucasian woman, standing 5’9” tall, weighing approximately 340 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, wearing a black v-neck t-shirt with a pink collar, black leggings with blue accents, and black and pink shoes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Bray’s whereabouts is asked to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or to call the St. Charles Police Department at 314-713-1703.