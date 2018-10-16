Group says ‘excessive’ litigation could cost state billions

ELMHURST, Ill. (AP) _ A group that advocates for tort reform in Illinois says “excessive” civil litigation may cost the state billions.

The Illinois Civil Justice League cited a new report Monday that estimates the annual direct costs to the Illinois economy could be more than $4 billion. The report was prepared by a Texas-based analysis firm, The Perryman Group.

The president of Illinois Civil Justice League, John Pastuovic, says in a statement that reforms to the state’s civil justice system “must be a priority.” Among the reforms the Elmhurst-based group supports is limiting non-economic damages paid out in lawsuits.

The Springfield-based Illinois Trial Lawyers Association has consistently criticized such reform efforts. Its website says the assertion that lawyers file an excessive number of frivolous lawsuits is “a myth.’