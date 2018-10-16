Investigators believe recent Metro East armed robberies are connected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. - Police think a man who robbed a Dollar General store on Highway 159 is the same man who robbed a Caseyville convenience store less than two weeks ago.

Police released surveillance video showing the robbery from last Thursday at the Dollar General. The suspect had an AK-47 rifle and could be seen wearing a hoodie and a face mask.

A store employee said a child was just feet away when the robbery happened and said the cashier who was working is still shaken.

The Fairview Heights Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 618-489-2130 or to leave a tip on their website, http://www.fhpd.org.