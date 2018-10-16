× Man charged in death of woman who was stabbed 17 times

ST. LOUIS – Authorities have charged a suburban St. Louis man with stabbing a woman 17 times after catching him in the slain woman’s vehicle covered in blood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 56-year-old Gregory Boston is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing a motor vehicle in the death of 60-year-old Valerie Holliday. His bail is set at $500,000 cash-only.

Police found Holliday dead around 10 a.m. on Oct. 4 in her home. Charging documents say Holliday had spoken to a relative in her home about an hour earlier and indicated that Boston was with her at the time.

Police stopped Holliday later that day at an ATM. Charging documents say he was “covered in blood and a knife was discovered inside the vehicle, along with other bloody items.”

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com