Missouri state gas tax could increase to help fund road repairs, state police

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Missouri voters will get the opportunity to decide whether to increase the state gas tax by 10 cents a gallon to help pay for road, bridge repairs, and state law enforcement.

On November 6 voters will get to decide on Proposition D, a proposed increase to the gasoline tax. If the bill passes gas tax would go up two- and- a half cents for four consecutive years; adding up to a ten cents a gallon increase.

The money would be used to repair roads and bridges like the Florissant Bridge at 270. The Missouri Department of Transportation has put fencing under the bridge to catch the crumbling concrete and prevent concrete from falling on cars. MoDOT says the bridge is safe for now but in poor condition.

Most people want the road to be fixed but some people think that the tax increase would be too much.

The current state tax is 17 cents a gallon.