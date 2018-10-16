MoDOT to hold public meeting on Route 109 road work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Planned improvements to a busy bridge and stretch of roadway in Wildwood will be the focus of an open house style meeting Tuesday, October 16.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to widen the 109 bridge over Route 100 and also make several intersection improvements between the bridge and Manchester Road.

There has been quite a bit of development in this area including new homes and traffic can be a significant issue. The headquarters and Central Firehouse for the Metro West Fire Protection District is also at the intersection of 109 and Manchester Road.

The project is slated to start spring 2019 and last an entire year.

During the open house style meeting Tuesday, engineers from MoDOT and the City of the Wildwood will share information about the project, the schedule and the expected impact on drivers.

The open house-style public meeting will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in the community room of Wildwood City Hall.