Polio-like illness affecting children across the country

ST. LOUIS – A rare polio-like disease is affecting children across the country and St. Louis has its first reported case of acute flaccid myelitis.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed 62 cases of AFM across 22 states, but would not identify the states.

CNN reached out to several health departments across the country, including Illinois, which reported 10 cases of AFM. Illinois health officials said they’re working with the CDC to better classify the cases.

CNN did not have any reported cases in Missouri but our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported at least one child had sought treatment at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Fox 2/KPLR 11’s Dan Gray talked to an infectious disease specialist who said the disease isn't new but should be considered a growing health concern.