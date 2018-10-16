Retired Boeing test pilot discusses dangers of drones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drones could pose a threat to aircraft safety, according to a study from the University of Dayton Research Institute.

Last year, a military helicopter smashed into a small quadcopter mid-air. The chopper's damage was minimal, and the drone was destroyed.

But researchers said bigger aircraft may not fare any better in these types of collisions.

Those involved with the study said that as the popularity of drones grows, the chances of a catastrophic event will also increase.

Col. Jack Jackson, a retired Boeing test pilot and aviation expert, visits Fox 2 News at 6 to discuss the dangers drones present to aircraft.