× Schnucks recalls chicken salad due to possible listeria contamination

ST. LOUIS, MO – On Tuesday, Schnucks recalled Santa Fe Chicken Salad that had been sold at 32 St. Louis area deli departments. The decision came after supplier notified the grocer that corn used in the product may be contaminated with Listeria.

Listeria is a bacterial organism that can cause serious and even fatal infections. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. As of this writing, there have been no reported illnesses associated with consumption of this product.

Schnucks customers who bought Schnucks Santa Fe Chicken Salad (UPC: 82676695142) should return the product for a full refund.

Those with questions should contact the Schnucks at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

32 Schnucks stores that carried the product:

Arsenal 5055 Arsenal St. Louis, MO 63139

Loughborough 1020 Loughborough Ave. St. Louis, MO 63111

Hampton Village 60 Hampton Village Plaza St. Louis, MO 63109

Creve Coeur 10650 Olive Road Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Mason 12756 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Dorsett 2030 Dorsett Road Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Ballwin 15425 Manchester Road Ballwin, MO 63011

Chesterfield 141 Hilltown Village Chesterfield, MO 63017

Woods Mill 1060 Woods Mill Plaza Chesterfield, MO 63017

Twin Oaks 1393 Big Bend Twin Oaks, MO 63021

Ladue 8867 Ladue Road Ladue, MO 63124

Brentwood 8800 Manchester Road Brentwood, MO 63144

Kirkwood 10233 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122

Des Peres 12332 Manchester Road Des Peres, MO 63131

Maplewood 7355 Manchester Road Maplewood, MO 63143

Richmond Center 6600 Clayton Road Richmond Heights, MO 63117

Webster 8650 Big Bend Blvd. Webster Groves, MO 63119

Affton 10070 Gravois Road Affton, MO 63123

Concord Village 5434 Southfield Center Drive St. Louis, MO 63123

Butler Hill 4333 Butler Hill Road St. Louis, MO 63128

Telegraph 5519 Oakville Shopping Center St. Louis, MO 63129

Eureka 245 East 5th Street Eureka, MO 63025

Richardson Crossing 3900 Vogel Road Arnold, MO 63010

Dillon 20 Dillon Plaza Drive High Ridge, MO 63049

Festus 1181 Gannon Plaza Festus, MO 63028

Lindenwood 1900 First Capitol Drive St. Charles, MO 63301

Mid Rivers 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St. Peters, MO 63376

Zumbehl 1950 Zumbehl Road St. Charles, MO 63303

Dardenne Prairie 3029 Highway K Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

O’Fallon 8660 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. O’Fallon, MO 63366

Harvester 48 Plaza Ninety-Four Drive St. Peters, MO 63376

Washington 2073 Washington Crossing Washington, MO 63090