Soldan High School teacher pistol-whipped in violent robbery

ST. LOUIS – A teacher at Soldan High School was pistol-whipped and robbed as he arrived at the school Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred around 7 a.m. in the parking lot. The teacher parked his car and was approached by an armed suspect.

The armed individual pointed a gun at the teacher's face and demanded the teacher hand over his bag. The teacher complied with the suspect’s demands but was pistol-whipped anyway.

The school district said its security team is reviewing the incident.

Meanwhile, the teacher's union said more security is needed.

“It’s a great concern with St. Louis Public Schools. Our teachers are very concerned about their safety. I hear about it every day,” said Sally Toppings, president of AFT St. Louis, Local 420.

“It's very scary to come to work and it’s getting dark outside, you are parked in a parking lot that may or may not have good visibility and you are always carrying things, papers and everything, so it’s important that the teachers feel safe when they get to work and leave as well.”

The St. Louis Public School District released the following statement Tuesday: