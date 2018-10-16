Soldan High School teacher pistol-whipped in violent robbery

ST. LOUIS – A teacher at Soldan High School was pistol-whipped and robbed as he arrived at the school Tuesday morning.
According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred around 7 a.m. in the parking lot. The teacher parked his car and was approached by an armed suspect.
The armed individual pointed a gun at the teacher's face and demanded the teacher hand over his bag. The teacher complied with the suspect’s demands but was pistol-whipped anyway.
then struck the teacher on the head with the weapon.
The school district said its security team is reviewing the incident.
Meanwhile, the teacher's union said more security is needed.
“It’s a great concern with St. Louis Public Schools. Our teachers are very concerned about their safety. I hear about it every day,” said Sally Toppings, president of AFT St. Louis, Local 420.
“It's very scary to come to work and it’s getting dark outside, you are parked in a parking lot that may or may not have good visibility and you are always carrying things, papers and everything, so it’s important that the teachers feel safe when they get to work and leave as well.”
The St. Louis Public School District released the following statement Tuesday:
“Saint Louis Public Schools views student and staff safety as a top priority. The District’s Safety and Security team are reviewing the incident that occurred at a parking lot across from Soldan High School today in which a teacher was robbed. The District is cooperating and coordinating efforts with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Both SLMPD and our Safety and Security officers have plans to increase patrols in the area.”