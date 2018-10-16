St. Louis Public Safety Committee discusses recent spate of murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The top law enforcement officials in St. Louis met with the city’s Aldermanic Public Safety Committee to discuss crime prevention.

Last week, the committee didn't have enough members show up for a crime prevention meeting a day after three homicides in the city.

On Tuesday, nearly all of the committee members were present.

St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards and St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the aldermen that, as of a few weeks, the city had 25 fewer murders compared to 2017. Unfortunately, the number has climbed, and 2018 is running just six murders shy of last year’s pace due to a recent spate of violence.