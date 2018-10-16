Help people affected by Hurricane Michael – Donate to the Red Cross

St. Louis Science Center connects the universe of games and science

Posted 8:57 am, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 09:19AM, October 16, 2018

ST. LOUIS - A new exhibit at the St. Louis Science Center explores the history of gaming. The free interactive exhibit showcases games and gaming, from board games to video games to virtual reality.

They allow us to explore new identities, relate to others and grow more competent in skills like critical thinking and problem-solving. Explore a universe of games and see yourself in a whole new dimension: as a gamer.

FOX 2's Katherine Hessel talks with Christian Greer Chief Officer of Science, Education & Experience at St. Louis Science Center

GameXPloration
St. Louis Science Center
5050 Oakland Avenue
West St. Louis
http://www.SLSC.org