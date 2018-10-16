St. Louis Science Center connects the universe of games and science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A new exhibit at the St. Louis Science Center explores the history of gaming. The free interactive exhibit showcases games and gaming, from board games to video games to virtual reality.

They allow us to explore new identities, relate to others and grow more competent in skills like critical thinking and problem-solving. Explore a universe of games and see yourself in a whole new dimension: as a gamer.

FOX 2's Katherine Hessel talks with Christian Greer Chief Officer of Science, Education & Experience at St. Louis Science Center

GameXPloration

St. Louis Science Center

5050 Oakland Avenue

West St. Louis

http://www.SLSC.org