Surveillance video shows man using AK-47 rifle to rob Fairview Heights store

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Il. - Police have released surveillance video to help find a suspect connected to several area robberies. They say the suspect uses what appears to be an AK-47 rifle with a wooden stock to rob convenience stores.

This video is from the Fairview Heights Dollar General Store robbery on October 11th. They believe the same suspect also robbed a convenience store with what appears to be an AK-47 in Caseyville, IL.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department (618) 489-2130 or by leaving a tip on their website: www.fhpd.org.