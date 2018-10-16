The American Heart Association sets up CPR training kiosk at West County Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, MO - Today is the inaugural World Restart a Heart Day. The American Heart Association (AHA) has set up self-automated CPR training kiosks throughout the country to teach bystanders how simple and important it is to learn CPR.

According to the AHA, 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. Survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby.

Stop by the West County Center and learn the basics of Hands-Only CPR. It takes 90 seconds. The kiosks will be there all year long. Visit the American Heart Association's website to watch the Hands-Only CPR instructional video and learn how to save a life.