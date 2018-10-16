× University of Illinois leader expects mascot report action

URBANA, Ill. — A top University of Illinois administrator says he expects action within several months on recommendations toward quelling the ongoing turmoil over the school’s former Chief Illiniwek mascot.

Chancellor Robert Jones told the campus senate Monday that he’s working to create “a coalition of the willing” to implement a university report released last month. That report suggested the school adopt a new sports mascot to replace the Chief Illiniwek portrayal that was dropped in 2007 after complaints from American Indians that it was offensive.

The News-Gazette reports the campus senate voted 64-29 in favor of a resolution backing the report recommendations.

Education Professor Nick Burbules sponsored the resolution and said he believes it’s past time for a new mascot. But he said the mascot selection risks causing more division.