Upcoming walk to benefit breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and generally you don't think about women under the age of 30 getting breast cancer, but it can happen.

Jen Tolliver experienced it first hand in her 20's and is spreading the word to help other women with early detection. Jen attributes her positive attitude as well as knowing she had to fight so she could be there for her family as for how she got through the journey.

Jen Tolliver joins the show to share information on the upcoming Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on October 27.