Wrongful death case over teen’s suicide in state court

GLASGOW, Mo. — A wrongful death lawsuit over the suicide of a 17-year-old Missouri boy whom witnesses said killed himself because of relentless bullying has been moved to state court after a judge dismissed federal claims.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the move was made in August, over a year after Kenny Suttner’s suicide. The case has received attention because the teen’s former Dairy Queen manager is facing charges, including assault, in his death.

Kenny’s mother alleged in the lawsuit that the Howard County School District and four administrators were well aware that her son was being bullied yet did nothing to stop it or support him. The school district’s attorney, Tom Mickes, says Kenny’s death was a “tragedy” but that it “doesn’t reduce the tragedy to make allegations against people who are innocent.”