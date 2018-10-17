4 teens hurt after car crashes into Kansas City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say four teenage boys were hurt when their car slammed into a Kansas City home and caught fire.

Police Sgt. Bill Mahoney says the car hit the house Tuesday after jumping a curb and slamming into a tree. The Kansas City Star reports that firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly and removed the victims from the car. All four boys were taken to a hospital. Mahoney says two of the boys were in extremely critical condition.

No one was inside the house, which was damaged but remains habitable.

Mahoney says speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. Police have not determined how fast the car was going.

The wreck is under investigation.