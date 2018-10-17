× Ameren building solar facility to tap into renewable energy

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based electric utility Ameren Missouri is building a solar facility for business and residential customers to tap into renewable energy.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 1 megawatt facility will be constructed north of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The utility said in announcing the program Wednesday that customers can enroll in a voluntary program to use the solar energy without having to install panels on their own roof.

Panels may be in service as soon as next summer.

The utility’s assistant vice president of community, economic development and energy solutions, Matt Forck, says the program is designed “for customers who believe in renewable energy and want to support its growth in Missouri.”