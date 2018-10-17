Awful road conditions a years-long problem in Breckenridge Hills

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. – Residents on a street in north St. Louis County that’s in incredibly bad shape contacted the You Paid For It team to take another shot at getting city hall moving to solve a big problem there.

Isolda Avenue in Breckenridge Hills is a mess with potholes, causing a lot of misery for motorists.

Traffic often grinds to a halt because of drivers scared of damaging their vehicles.

But Breckenridge Hills City Hall said it would cost some $300,000 to fix the problem and the mayor said the city doesn’t have the money.

The road has been bad for more than seven years now. Hundreds of residents who use the road every day contend something should have been done in all that time.