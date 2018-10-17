× Blues Lose to Canadiens on Giveaway in Final Seconds

After battling back in the third period to tie the game 2-2, the Blues suffered a painful 3-2 setback to the Canadiens in the final seconds of the game on Wednesday night in Montreal. With just nine seconds remaining in the contest, Brendan Gallagher scored off a Colton Parayko giveaway in the Blues defensve zone to win it for Montreal. Brayden Schenn tied the game at 2-2 in the third period on a power play goal. Vince Dunn had scored in the second period to tie the game at 1-1 for the other Blues tally.

On the deciding goal, Parayko was on the side boards and decided to pass the puck to fellow defenseman Joel Edmundson in the middle of the Blues zone. The pass was tipped and intercepted by Gallagher who scored past a surprised Jake Allen with just nine seconds left on the clock.

The loss drops the Blues season record to 1-3-2, not the start St. Louis or it’s fans wanted. The Blues Canadian road trip continues on Saturday night when they play the Maple Leafs in Toronto.