Build-a-Bear Workshops now available at select Walmart stores

BLOOMINGTON, MN - SEPTEMBER 1: A guest creates a special furry friend at the newest Build-A-Bear Workshop at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., during a special grand opening ceremony on Sept 1, 2015. Build-A-Bear Workshop celebrated the launch of a new look and feel for stores at todayâs ceremony complete with an updated storefront, fresh new logo, and seven-foot-tall stuffer â all part of the companyâs strategy to make its iconic experience even more memorable for guests in Bloomington, Minnesota on September 1, 2015. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Build-A-Bear)
ST. LOUIS – Build a bear workshop is expanding for the holiday season.
The St. Louis company is setting up shop in select Walmart locations.
Walmart stores in Dallas, Phoenix and Stockton California are now featuring the new Build-A-Bear Workshops.
Build-A-Bear promises that the majority of the furry friends will be available at all six locations, along with a vast line of accessories.
Build-A-Bear Workshop stores open inside Walmart locations:
- Oct. 16: Dallas (1521 N. Cockrell Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75211)
- Oct. 16: Stockton, Calif. (3223 E. Hammer Lane, Stockton, CA 95212)
- Oct. 16: Phoenix (5250 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85031)
- Oct. 23: Riverside, Calif. (6250 Valley Springs Pkwy., Riverside, CA 92507)
- Oct. 23: Daytona Beach, Fla. (1101 Beville Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32119)
- Oct. 25: Victorville, Calif. (12234 Palmdale Road, Victorville, CA 92392)