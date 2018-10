Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Vehicle accidents involving deer are on the rise this time of year. There's a reason why deer and vehicles tend to wind up in the same place at the same time. With 250-300 cases per year in St. Louis County of deer related accidents, it's important to have some insights on the potential risk.

Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank tells us why and has some advice to help avoid problems.

For more information, visit msd.mo.gov.