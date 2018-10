Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — This is the 32nd annual Budweiser Guns 'n Hoses fundraiser where police and firefighters box against each other. All of the proceeds benefitting Backstoppers, an organization which helps the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Joining the show this morning is John Hayden, Chief of the St. Louis City Police Department and Dennis Jenkerson, Chief of the St. Louis Fire Department.

For more information, visit www.STLGunsNHoses.com.