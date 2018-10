ST. LOUIS, MO — One of country music’s biggest stars has chosen St. Louis as the city to start his 2019 North American stadium tour. Garth Brooks is coming to the Dome at America’s Center. KICK FM reports that he also revealed during a press conference at the Country Music Hall of Fame that there will be 30 stadiums played during the tour, with 10 to 12 a year.

Varnell Enterprises representatives say that all details will be released at a later date.