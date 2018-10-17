Missouri Dept. of Corrections losing veteran employees, hiring unqualified replacements

ST. LOUIS – Missouri corrections officers say they’re losing “veteran, trusted colleagues” every day. And while the experienced employees are quitting, the remaining corrections officers say the Missouri Department of Corrections is hiring less qualified teenagers.

State legislators won’t raise the pay for corrections officers, who are among the lowest paid anywhere in the nation. As a result, the department of corrections is lowering hiring standards—and at one point began a questionable emergency hiring program—just to get new recruits.

Fox Files investigators Chris Hayes found this out during his ongoing investigation of Missouri’s crumbling corrections facilities.