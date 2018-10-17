Help people affected by Hurricane Michael – Donate to the Red Cross

Missouri Nobel Prize winner honored with dedicated campus bike rack

University of Missouri professor George P. Smith speaks during a press conference announcing he has won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, in Columbia, Missouri on October 3, 2018. - Smith developed phage display, which allows a virus that infects bacteria to evolve new proteins. Smith is the first University of Missouri professor to receive a Nobel Prize for research conducted at the University. (Photo by BILL GREENBLATT / AFP) (Photo credit should read BILL GREENBLATT/AFP/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri is honoring its Nobel Prize-winning scientist with an unusual accolade: a dedicated bicycle rack slot.

George Smith learned this month that he will share this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry with two other scientists.

Other schools have recognized their Nobel laureates with a dedicated parking space, but the 77-year-old faculty member is, by his own assessment, “not a good driver.”

Smith told The Kansas City Star that he’s no “bike enthusiast” but that he lives less than a mile from the Columbia campus and bikes to work every day.

It will be a standard bike rack, the same as those used by other bicyclists on campus. But the university plans to post a sign letting everyone know that this particular space belongs to a Nobel laureate.

