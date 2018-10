× Muny announces lineup for 2019 season

ST. LOUIS – As The Muny in Forest Park heads into its 101st year of operation, the beloved outdoor theatre announced its 2019 lineup Wednesday at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

The following seven shows are coming to The Muny in 2019: “Guys and Dolls,” “Kinky Boots,” “1776,” “Cinderella,” “Footloose,” “Paint Your Wagon,” and “Matilda.”