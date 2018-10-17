NCADA urges Missourians to carefully examine Marijuana Initiatives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Missouri voters will decide from three competing medical marijuana ballot measures during the November election. Two are amendments and one a Proposition. All three would allow patients with Cancer HIV, Epilepsy and other conditions access medical marijuana, the differences are how it would be regulated and taxed

The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse of St. Louis issued a call to Missouri voters to carefully examine the three marijuana-related initiatives on the November 6 ballot.

Brandon Costerison from the NCADA discusses some of the specific issues of concern.